Reusable period wear brand Nora launches through Frugi Group

The Frugi Group has announced the launch of a new reusable period wear brand, Nora, with the goal of being a “movement for change” in the menstruation industry.

Manufactured in Nora’s Glasgow-based factory, products include reusable liners, pads, period cups and period pants, as well as single pads and ‘Try Me Kits’ that allow customers to try this alternative solution before committing.

All of Nora’s 100 percent waterproof products, each made from recycled materials, have gone through “rigorous sourcing and manufacturing processes”, the brand said in a release, as well as being Oeko-tex certified, meaning they contain no toxic chemicals.

With this, Nora hopes to appeal to the eco-minded, planet-friendly Gen Z consumer that is looking to reduce their contribution to waste going into landfills.

“We are excited and poised to introduce Nora to a young and passionate audience who not only care about our planet but also about gender equality and other relevant social issues today,” said Sarah Clark, Frugi’s CEO.

Clark continued: “Furthermore, the brand creates the perfect solution for breaking the negative cycle of disposable period wear. The comfort, performance and convenience will empower our customers to make the switch to more sustainable and planet-friendly periods.”

Next to its launch, Nora also announced it will be donating one percent of its turnover every year to its chosen charity partner YoungMinds, a mental health organisation.

Nora products will be available through a dedicated website, Ocado and in independent retailers.