Rêve en Vert launches crowdfunding campaign

Online fashion retailer Rêve en Vert, which specialises in sustainable fashion and lifestyle products, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise 350,000 pounds to help it expand by investing in its product line and marketing.

Launched four years ago, Rêve En Vert has established itself as an online retailer catering for the increased demand for ethical and sustainable fashion and lifestyle options, featuring designers including Filippa K, Pamela Love, Bamford and Teeki, labels that the brand describes as having “respect for people and the planet”.

“We believe there is a noticeable gap in the market, consumer demand for ethical and sustainable retail options is growing and we think multi-brand online retailers are yet to take full advantage of this growing trend,” explains co-founders Cora Hilts and Natasha Tucker.

To date, Rêve En Vert has sold to more than 25 countries, with the majority of the sales coming from the US, UK and Germany, which the retailer states are the three fastest growing online luxury retail markets. In addition, the online platform has seen growth of 450 percent in revenue, and 879 percent in traffic, during the fourth quarter of 2016.

The majority of the investment, 60 percent will be given to PR and marketing, an area they say will help drive the business forward and the sustainability message, while 20 percent will be used to develop inventory.

The aim of the campaign #DreamInGreen is to elevate the company into the “premier destination not only for sustainable fashion but also for sustainable lifestyle,” explains Tucker.

Sustainable fashion retailer seeking 350,000 pound investment

Rêve En Vert added: “As a growing global business, we have chosen crowdfunding as a means for investment as we want people to be a part of Rêve En Vert and to join the growing movement behind sustainable fashion.

“Allowing investments as small as 10 pounds means that anyone can participate, invest directly in the future of fashion and sustainability, and own shares in the company itself.”

The Crowdcube campaign is offering a number of rewards to investors over 100 pounds, including discounts, an exclusive KeepCup, the world's first standard reusable cup, a luxury bath and grooming set, and the chance to attend a founders dinner.

Rêve En Vert are offering equity of 14,89 percent to achieve its 350,000 pound investment target, which closes at the end of March. The Crowdcube campaign has already secured over 45,000 pounds from 49 investors with the largest being 25,000 pounds.

The team is headed up by co-founders Hilts and Tucker, and also includes Jean Raazi, an angel investor and chief financial officer, and most recently Nick Harwood as marketing director, who used to head up the digital marketing department for luxury brand Bally.

Images: via the Rêve En Vert website