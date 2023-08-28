Revlon names new execs amid business turnaround

Beauty brand Revlon has announced the appointment of three new executives, effective September 5, as part of its ongoing business transformation.

Among them are Ted McCormick, who will be joining the company as chief financial officer from Real Truck, where he has served in the same position since 2021.

Prior to this, McCormick held the CFO role at supplement firm The Bountiful Company and at a number of business units under personal care group Unilever.

Taking on the position of president, North America, for Revlon will be Geralyn Breig, who was most recently CEO of e-commerce marketplace AnytownUSA.

This was after Breig served as president of Clarks Americas and president, North America of Avon Products, where she oversaw a corporation of over 4,500 employees.

Additionally, Will Cornock will become Revlon’s chief strategy and transformation officer, a role he will bring nearly 20 years of experience in corporate transformation to, having previously worked as a partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

All the team members will report directly to Revlon’s interim CEO Liz Smith, who said in a release that, with the support of the new board, the company would continue to “reignite the momentum of our iconic brands”.

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York’s US Bankruptcy Court in mid-2022, but later emerged from the financial restructuring in early May after receiving a 2.7 billion dollar debt reduction.