Revolution Beauty projects 25 percent sales decline for FY25

In an annual trading update, Revolution Beauty Group said that it now expects net sales to decline 25 percent and high single digit millions underlying adjusted EBITDA supported by the continued positive delivery of operational and cost savings programmes.

The company discontinued over 6,000 unproductive SKUs – around 75 percent of its original portfolio – to create a scalable and profitable foundation for future growth.

Revolution Beauty also continues to make progress expanding its relationships with existing and new retailers. However, the company added that certain retailer launches that were expected in the fourth quarter, will now take place in the first half of 2026 but the launches into Walmart in the US and DM in Germany remain on track for February 2025.

Revolution Beauty experienced some sales softness in December 2024 in its digital channels and an element of de-stocking from USA retailers.

The company’s core SKUs continued to grow, including through channels such as Amazon, which are performing well in both the USA and Europe.

Looking ahead, Revolution Beauty is confident in a return to overall growth in FY26, underpinned by significant margin improvements in the medium term, as new strategic growth initiatives such as the launch of the new Skin brand, the relaunch of value brand Relove, and as the core SKU growth accelerates globally.