RG Barry Brands to acquire slipper licenses for Clarks and Timberland

Footwear and accessories firm RG Barry Brands (RGB) is set to acquire the assets of Green Market Services Co. Inc. (GMS), including the licensed slipper divisions for Clarks, Timberland, and their existing private label businesses.

For RGB, the takeover of the licenses aids in wider efforts to position the company to meet high-growth lifestyle needs. While Clarks aligns with “wellness-driven demand for structured underfoot support”, Timberland brings an outdoor-focused consumer base that feeds into the indoor/outdoor living trend.

RGB, which also owns Dearfoams and Baggallini, said it intends to invest in the continued development of long-term growth programmes for the two brands, including improvements to digital commerce capabilities and performance marketing. Lee Smith, president of RGB-owned Columbus Product Group and RGB veteran, has been tasked with overseeing both brands and will lead the integration.

The GMS teams that support Clarks and Timberland will also be included in the proposed transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. The brands’ slipper collections will already be showcased in RGB’s Bryant Park showroom for FFANY Market Week, beginning December 2.

Speaking on the transaction, RGB president and chief executive, Bob Mullaney, recognised the loyal followings boasted by both brands, noting that the company sees “meaningful opportunity to expand our presence in the premium slipper category”.

Mullaney continued: “The RGB Platform is built to integrate and scale brands with disciplined stewardship, comfort innovation, and broader market reach. Grounded in the RGB Way – consumer-focused, data-driven, digital-centric, and earth-first – we're uniquely positioned to lead Clarks and Timberland into the next chapter of their slipper journey, serving today's consumer and strengthening long-term brand value."