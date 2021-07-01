Richemont acquires Belgian luxury goods house Delvaux

Richemont has acquired 100 percent stake of Delvaux, the renowned Belgian luxury leather goods company, in a private transaction.

Commenting on the acquisition, Philippe Fortunato, CEO of fashion & accessories maisons, said: “Delvaux’s rich archives and creative momentum over the last 10 years represent a solid foundation from which to grow the company for the long term, strengthening Richemont’s presence at the pinnacle of the leather goods category.”

Established nearly two centuries ago in 1829, the company said in a statement, Delvaux is the oldest luxury leather goods company. In 1908, Delvaux was the first to file an official patent for a leather handbag and can thus be called the inventor of the modern luxury handbag.

Delvaux’s leather pieces are crafted in its workshops across Belgium and France, and mostly sold across a network of 50 boutiques worldwide. The company added that Richemont’s acquisition will position Delvaux for its next stage of development, by enabling Delvaux to leverage the group’s global presence and digital capabilities, to develop its omnichannel opportunities and customer engagement.