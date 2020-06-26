Richemont appoints Philippe Fortunato as CEO of fashion and accessories business

Richemont has announced that effective September 1, 2020, Philippe Fortunato will assume the role of CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons and will join the group’s senior executive committee.

The company said in a statement that Fortunato will report to Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Richemont.

Fortunato, the company added, joins from Givenchy, where he has served as CEO since 2014. Prior to that, he has held several positions at the Chalhoub Group and across LVMH, at Christian Dior Couture, Fendi and Louis Vuitton. A graduate from the EDHEC business school and the University of Brighton, Fortunato brings over 30 years of managerial experience in the luxury industry and strong international exposure.

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

