Richemont partners up with Galeries Lafayette’s startup accelerator program

Compagnie Financière Richemont, which owns 17 luxury brands including Montblanc, Cartier and Chloé, has signed a partnership with Lafayette Plug and Play, the accelerator program for retail and fashion startups developed by Galeries Lafayette Group.

“We are very pleased to welcome Richemont as one of our corporate partners, alongside Maus Frères Group, Carrefour, Camaïeu, C&A, Kiabi, Lagardère Travel Retail and Up”, said Matthieu Caloni, Strategy and Transformation Director of Galeries Lafayette Group, in a statement.

Richemont’s goal is to accelerate the implementation of an omnichannel business by encouraging dialogue between its brands and the supported startups, according to the statement. The company will share best practices with the startups and set up pilot projects in the 17 brands under its umbrella for a period of two years.