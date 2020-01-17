Richemont revenue grows 6 percent for Q3

The company said on Friday its Q3 net profit dropped. Revenues surged by 6 percent from the same period last year.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 0 million euros, decreased from 0 million euros last year. Revenues surged to 4,156 million euros.

Richemont is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company. Through its various subsidiaries, Richemont designs, manufactures, distributes and sells premium products. Richemont is a publicly traded company, listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and on the JSE Securities Exchange.

As of 2020, Richemont has more than 35,000 employees and operates over 100 stores.

