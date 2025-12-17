Richemont UK reports significant increase in annual profit

Richemont UK Limited has reported a significant surge in profitability for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, with profit for the year reaching 21.67 million pounds, up from 8.73 million pounds in the previous year. The luxury goods distributor, which oversees the sale of jewellery, watches, and premium clothing across the UK and Ireland, saw its total revenues climb to 277.26 million pounds, a notable increase compared to FY2024. This growth was achieved despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, reflecting the company’s continued focus on elevating its "Maisons" as premier luxury destinations.

The company's financial position was further bolstered by a major 13.95 million pounds reversal of prior impairment charges on right-of-use assets. This adjustment, alongside steady sales across retail, online, and wholesale channels, helped lift the company's net assets to 73.83 million pounds by the end of the period. While operating costs were impacted by ongoing investments in store revamps and digital expansion, in a filing with the Companies House, the directors described the year-end position as satisfactory and confirmed that no dividends would be declared for the year.

Looking ahead, Richemont UK plans to maintain its strategy of geographic expansion within the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also announced a transition in its governance, noting that KPMG LLP is intended to be appointed as the new auditor for the 2026 financial year, succeeding PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Cartier Limited, the firm remains integral to the broader global strategy of its ultimate parent, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.