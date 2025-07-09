Rino Mastrotto and Gruppo Marzotto create Jacqart - Trame d’Arredo

Jacqart – Trame d’Arredo, a new company specialising in the production of high-quality jacquard fabrics and velvets, has been formed through the merger of Imatex23 srl ("Imatex"), a company controlled by Rino Mastrotto, and Prosetex, a company of Gruppo Marzotto. The launch of the new company was announced in a joint statement by Rino Mastrotto and Gruppo Marzotto.

Jacqart will combine the expertise of two Italian companies. Imatex, founded in 1960 and based in Nibionno (Lecco), specialises in the production of jacquard fabrics for interior design, with applications in both outdoor and indoor residential settings. Prosetex, since 1964, has been creating high-end jacquard velvets and fabrics for the residential and hospitality furnishing sector. Prosetex also offers a technical collection dedicated to the aviation, naval and public transport sectors. Jacqart will be based in Bulciago (Lecco) in the Brianza district.

The name Jacqart, the statement explained, is a combination of the terms Jacquard and Art. It pays homage to the loom technology used by both companies, capable of creating true "furnishing textures": complex designs, innovative textures and unique weaves, an expression of textile creativity and craftsmanship to satisfy every designer's imagination. The name Jacqart is completed in its logo by the payoff Trame d’Arredo.

Specifically, the operation involves the contribution of the Prosetex business unit to Imatex, with Rino Mastrotto holding 60 percent of the new company and Gruppo Marzotto holding the remaining 40 percent.

Giorgio Meda has been appointed general manager to lead the industrial integration and operations. Meda is a professional with 20 years of experience in the sector, most recently as textile operations director at Rubelli. He will be supported by Massimo Maestroni, who holds the position of chief executive officer.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

"This operation allows us to further expand the family of fabrics for interior design, with the addition of velvets. Gruppo Marzotto is a company of excellence in our territory with whom we are happy to team up. The union in this new company, Jacqart, will certainly bring interesting synergies both for the procurement of raw materials and for the sharing of expertise," explained Matteo Mastrotto, chief executive officer of Rino Mastrotto.

"The furniture world today demands an increasingly reliable, controlled and solid supply chain. This unique operation brings together two large Italian groups with similar histories and roots. I am convinced that from this alliance we will be able to offer a significant contribution to the growth of the sector, thanks to the wealth of structured and diversified skills that both companies make available," added Davide Favrin, chief executive officer of Gruppo Marzotto.