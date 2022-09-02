River Island launches tree planting initiative with Ecologi

River Island has announced the launch of an app-driven tree planting programme, developed alongside climate action platform Ecologi.

Throughout September 2022, the high street retailer said it will plant one tree for every new email registration and app download.

Each of the trees will be planted by one of the platform’s partners in its project sites throughout Africa and South America.

In a release, Ecologi’s head of partnerships Linda Adams expressed her excitement over the agreement, adding: “Not only will this improve biodiversity in these areas, it will also support local livelihoods.

“But planting trees is just one part of the solution to the climate crisis. To make progress on the scale urgently needed, we also need to drastically reduce emissions right now.”

River Island joins the likes of Australia’s Alémais and London-based True Vintage in implementing the initiative into its online strategy.

It marks the second time the retailer has partnered with Ecologi, with the duo having already planted almost 160,000 trees, putting River Island in the platform’s top 40 of partnered businesses.

This new partnership adds to River Island’s ‘Kind Society’ initiative, which shares the business’ sustainability goals as it progresses.