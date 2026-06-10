River Island returns to profit as turnaround plan gains momentum

River Island has reportedly returned to profitability following a major restructuring programme, with the retailer posting a pre-tax profit of 11.6 million pounds for 2025.

The result marks a significant recovery for the British fashion chain, which recorded an operating loss of 65.3 million pounds in 2024 and only just avoided administration before launching a business-wide turnaround plan last year.

The restructuring included the closure of 33 stores, rent reductions across dozens more locations and changes to the leadership team, including the return of Ben Lewis as chief executive.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Lewis said he was “very pleased and optimistic” about the results, adding that the company’s actions had been creating a “rapid impact” on performance.

Looking ahead, River Island plans to invest further in digital growth and open new stores across the UK and Ireland. The retailer has also recently expanded its wholesale reach through Marks & Spencer’s online marketplace and increased its focus on brand collaborations.

Despite the improved performance, Lewis warned that rising costs continue to weigh on retailers. “You either must manage these costs, or you must get the economy to grow,” he told the media outlet.