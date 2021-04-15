RNB Retail Q2 comparable sales drop by 26.2 percent

For the second quarter, net sales at RNB Retail decreased to 47 million Swedish krona compared to 118 million Swedish krona in the same quarter last year. The company said in a release that comparable sales on all national markets for all business decreased by 26.2 percent.

RNB Retail posts negative result in Q2

Sales for comparable units in Sweden for all business areas decreased by 29.4 percent, compared to the market downturn of 22.9 percent. After Departments & Stores including Man of a kind was divested in February and Polarn O. Pyret in March, the company added that the focus is now on finding a good solution for the remaining parts of the group with RNB and Brothers.

Operating income from remaining operations was negative 40 million Swedish krona, while profit after tax for remaining operations was negative 50 million Swedish krona and earnings per share was negative 1.70 Swedish krona. Profit after tax was negative 173 million Swedish krona.

RNB Retail reports drop in sales for H1

For the six month period, net sales decreased to 102 million Swedish krona, while comparable sales on all national markets for all business areas decreased by 21.8 percent. Sales for comparable units in Sweden for all business areas decreased by 25.1 percent, compared to the market downturn of 28.4 percent.

Operating income from remaining operations was negative 20 million Swedish krona, profit after tax from remaining operations was negative 40 million Swedish krona and profit after tax was negative 16 million Swedish krona. Earnings per share were 0.16 Swedish krona.