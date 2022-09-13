Roberto Cavalli announces partnership with Swinger International for Just Cavalli line

Roberto Cavalli S.p.A. has big ambitions to expand its Just Cavalli line. The Italian contemporary brand announced a partnership with Swinger International, who will lead the brand’s wholesale distribution and growth.

Dubbed the younger brand of Cavalli mainline, Just Cavalli was established in 1998 and sells categories including men’s and women’s ready to wear, leather goods, accessories and shoes.

In a statement emailed to FashionUnited Cavalli said its Just Cavalli retail network and new online store will remain under its direct operations. The results of the joint venture on its wholesale will be visible starting from the Spring Summer 2023 collection designed by Cavalli's in-house team and developed by Swinger International.

"We have great ambitions for Just Cavalli, which embodies the youngest, most contemporary and urban spirit of our offering. Our goal is to strengthen our presence on global markets with a complete and rich proposal," states Roberto Cavalli General Manager Ennio Fontana. "I am happy to have signed this important agreement with a prestigious company like Swinger International, which will support us in the achievement of ambitious goals. Within 4 years, we expect to bring Just Cavalli's turnover to 80 million Euros."

"We are extremely happy and proud of this agreement with Roberto Cavalli, which confirms our company’s leading role in the sector," echoed Mathias Facchini, President of Swinger International.

"The SS23 season marks the important relaunch of Just Cavalli, which will see us actively involved in the development of global markets, with an high-quality product meeting the needs and tastes of new generations of consumers, while preserving intact the original spirit of the brand." The growth of the label will start from already consolidated markets such as Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. In a second phase, strong attention will be dedicated to the Asian market."