Roberto Cavalli secures new licensing partnership for childrenswear

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli has announced a new licensing partner for childrenswear on Thursday. According to a press release, the Italian textile group Arav Group will take responsibility for the production and distribution the collections of the Roberto Cavalli Junior and Just Cavalli Junior lines.

The creative direction of the two lines will remain with the Roberto Cavalli brand, in order to “guarantee stylistic continuity and consistency with the fashion house’s aesthetic codes,” according to a statement. The products created as part of the newly announced partnership are to be sold from the spring/summer 2026 season via Cavalli’s flagship stores, as well as selected retailers and online platforms.

“This collaboration represents an important milestone for both companies,” the companies involved said in a joint statement. “Roberto Cavalli is entrusting its junior lines to a strong partner with proven expertise, while Arav Group is expanding its portfolio with two iconic collections that aim to impress with a bold and distinctive style.”