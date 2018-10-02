Roberto Cavalli enters hotel business

After designing residential villas and apartment complexes in the Middle East , Roberto Cavalli Group has signed a deal with Dubai’s Damac Properties to design the interiors of an international chain of five-star hotels.

“We look forward to working on the first Roberto Cavalli-branded hotel”, said Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli Group, in a statement. “Lending our distinctive DNA for design to a strategic player in the international luxury development market is an exciting and natural step in our evolution within the lifestyle space”.

The hotel chain will be called “AYKON Hotels by Roberto Cavalli”. Damac Properties intends to build at least five hotels in the next 10 years, the first of which in Dubai. It is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will include 220 rooms. The company did not disclose where the remaining four hotels will be located.