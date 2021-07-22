Roc Nation and Modern Luxury to launch Edition

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z’s entertainment and management company Roc Nation has partnered with media company Modern Luxury Media to launch a new multi-platform media property called Edition. The new platform is set to launch in winter of this year, and according to the press release, Edition will seek to, “amplify and elevate voices that are shaping popular culture” and offer “the first fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.”

The Platform will have both a print and digital component, as well as experiential activations. The platform will be luxury focused and will be focused on plugging a diverse group of content creators into the luxury industry.

Soul H. Harris, the former editor-in-chief of Uptown magazine, has been named Edition’s editor-in-chief. He will work with both the Modern Luxury team and Roc Nation’s executive vice president of strategy and communication, Jana Fleishman.

“With Edition, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture. I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space,” Harris said in a statement.

“Historically, luxury titles have lacked diverse coverage. This is an unfortunate truth and as leaders and owners in media, it’s our privilege and opportunity to defy the status quo and ensure we are providing a platform for diverse communities to connect,” said John Amato, principal at Modern Luxury Media, to Business of Fashion.