Rochas fashion label to rejoin Interparfums

French luxury fashion house Rochas has announced that it will rejoin Interparfums after a two year hiatus.

From January 2024, the fashion business will be managed in its entirety by Interparfums, including all marketing, communications, and licensing activities relating to the Rochas fashion label’s mainline.

In 2021, Bergamo-based partner company High Italian Manufacturing (HIMCO) was brought on board to oversee the development of the Rochas fashion line under previous creative director Charles de Vilmorin, who parted from the business earlier this year.

Interparfums originally bought Rochas from US firm Procter & Gamble back in 2015.

“HIMCO will continue to produce the Rochas fashion line, whilst Interparfums guides the Rochas label into its next fashion chapter,” Rochas said in a statement.

It added that Rochas’ creative studio will be designing the spring/summer 2024 collection, which will be presented during Paris Fashion Week in September.

The news comes after Rochas announced in April that creative director De Vilmorin would be exiting the house after two years in the role.

De Vilmorin, who succeeded Italian designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua in 2021, produced four collections during his time at Rochas, spanning spring/summer 2022 to autumn/winter 2023.

Speaking on his departure at the time, Interparfums CEO Philippe Benancin said: “We would like to thank Charles for his contribution to the legacy of Rochas. His creative vision will have a long lasting impact on the brand’s universe.”