Rocket Internet nine months revenues increase 17 percent

German incubator and investor in internet and technology companies Rocket Internet said on Friday its nine months revenue for 2018 increased by 17 percent. Profit increased to 296 million euros from loss of 44 million euros in the same period last year resulting in earnings per share of 1.88 euros.

The company’s sales in nine months 2018 were 32 million euros, up from 28 million euros a year earlier. The profit margin of the company increased to 925 percent compared to 157.1 percent a year ago.

Rocket Internet SE was founded in 2007 by Alexander Samwer, Marc Samwer, Oliver Samwer and is based in Berlin, Germany. The company builds online startups by providing deep operational support and owns shareholdings in various models of internet retail businesses globally. The Frankfurt-listed company has about 33,000 employees worldwide.