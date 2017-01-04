Rockets Of Awesome raises 12.5 million dollars

New York-based kids’ clothing start-up Rockets of Awesome, which offers clothes for boys and girls through a subscription service, has raised 12.5 million dollars in Series A funding, in a round led by August Capital.

Rockets of Awesome, headed by Rachel Blumenthal, founder and chief executive, offers parents a personalised shopping experience to dress their children by sending them a subscription box four times a year featuring 8 to 12 “hand-picked” items, based on an initial customer ‘style profile’ survey.

The on-trend kid's pieces come in sizes 2-14 and have been picked to be “easily mixed and matched” and prices range from 12-36 dollars. In addition, there is no membership of delivery fees and the customer only pays for what they keep.

The funding, which also includes investment from Forerunner Ventures and General Catalyst, as well as actress Gwyneth Paltrow, brings Rockets of Awesome's total fundraising to 19.5 million dollars in the six months since its launch.

The latest funding it says will be used to build up the start-up’s infrastructure, tech and data capabilities, as well as promoting the service to savvy parents who are looking to simplify their lives by having Rockets of Awesome shop for them.

Since its launch, the kids’ clothing subscription service has shipped more 100,000 units, and as of late December, there was a waiting list of over 3,000 prospective members.

Prior to launching Rockets of Awesome, Blumenthal, a mother of two, founded Cricket’s Circle, a trusted resource and editorial engine for everything baby and toddler.

