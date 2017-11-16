Rockpool invests 11 million pounds in Pretty Green

Private equity firm Rockpool Investments has acquired a minority stake in Pretty Green, the luxury menswear label founded by former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, for 11 million pounds.

Rockpool’s investment will help accelerate growth for the British menswear brand both in the UK and globally, said a short statement from the equity firm. Founder Gallagher will remain the largest investor.

“Pretty Green has shown strong growth built on a foundation of high-quality clothing and distinctive design that is unrivalled at the price point,” said Rockpool Investments in a statement. “We were particularly impressed with the brand’s ability to broaden its appeal to a wide base of music and fashion fans.”

Rockpool added: “The company’s investment in future growth potential is paying off and we are excited to have the opportunity to support the Pretty Green team as they continue to develop the brand.”

Richard Ralph, Pretty Green’s chief executive officer, added: “Over the last eight years Pretty Green has established a great position both in the UK and overseas. Through this period, we have built an ambitious and creative team while being fortunate to have the benefit of an amazing group of like-minded customers and shareholders who are all passionate about the brand.

“Finding the right investor at this stage of the company’s development is vitally important and from the very first meeting the experience of working with Rockpool has been positive. I’m really excited to be working alongside their talented team as we embark on our next stage of growth.

Pretty Green, inspired by the British music scene, operates 40 stores and concessions globally, including a flagship on Carnaby Street in London. It joins Rockpool’s portfolio that also includes interiors and fashion business House of Hackney and accessories brand Knomo.

