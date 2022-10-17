Rocky Brands CFO Tom Robertson promoted to chief operating officer

Rocky Brands, Inc. chief financial officer Tom Robertson has been promoted to the newly-created position of chief operating officer.

In his new role, the company said, Robertson will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day business operations of the company.

“Establishing the role of chief operating officer is an important milestone for Rocky Brands as we take the next step forward in driving profitable growth through operational efficiency,” said Jason Brooks, chairman of the board and chief executive officer in a statement.

“Tom’s contributions since he joined our organization have played a key role in our many successes, and I know he is well-equipped to help us maximize our opportunities in his new role in the years ahead,” Brooks added.

The company added that Robertson, a certified public accountant, has served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer since May 2018 and as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer from March 2017 to May 2018. He previously served as senior financial analyst since joining the company in October 2016.

Commenting on his new position at the company, Robertson said: “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jason and our talented operations teams as we position Rocky Brands to deliver enhanced profitability through operational improvement.”

The company further said that Robertson will continue to serve in the role of CFO until the company identifies his replacement and also announced today that David Dixon, president, manufacturing/sourcing operations, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.