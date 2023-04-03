Rocky Brands sells Servus brand to PQ Footwear

Rocky Brands, Inc. has sold its Servus brand to PQ Footwear, a subsidiary of Industrias PetroQuim, which has been globally providing footwear and components for over 67 years.

The company said in a statement that the transaction closed on March 30, 2023 and the proceeds from the transaction were used to pay down debt. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rocky Brands acquired Servus in March 2021 when it purchased the performance and lifestyle footwear business from Honeywell. Servus offers a wide range of PVC and neoprene footwear with a focus on safety certified work boots.

Rocky Brands current portfolio includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, Xtratuf and Ranger.