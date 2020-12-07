Ron Dorff secures 4 million euros from Puma Private Equity

Men’s sportswear brand Ron Dorff has a secured a 4 million euro investment from Puma Private Equity, to support its growth strategy and further expansion into the US market.

Ron Dorff, known for aligning Swedish functionality with French style across sportswear, homeward, underwear and swimwear, has fast become an emerging leader in the rapidly expanding men’s bodywear category.

Despite the significant impact of Covid-19 on the retail sector, Ron Dorff said in a statement that the investment follows “highly encouraging” sales, mainly online, and would support its “aggressive growth strategy” for further geographic expansion, particularly in the US.

Rupert West, managing director of Puma Private Equity, said of the investment in a statement: “Claus and his team have done a tremendous job in growing their business and positioning Ron Dorff for major international expansion. Ron Dorff is a very exciting brand with ambitious growth plans, and we are delighted to help them enter the next phase of their success.

“Whilst 2020 has been an extremely challenging year, Puma Private Equity has remained an active investor as we continue to uncover fantastic innovation and potential amongst UK SMEs.”

The brand, co-founded by Jérôme Touron and Claus Lindorff, launched its online store, Rondorff.com, in 2012 and now sells to over 80 countries worldwide. In 2013, Ron Dorff opened its first store in Paris, followed by two concessions in notable Parisian department stores, and in 2016, it expanded into London and Berlin in 2019, in response to customer appetite following sustained spikes in online and wholesale demand. Ron Dorff now operates five-own brand stores, including two in London, alongside a network of more than 70 selected high-end wholesale partners globally.

Claus Lindorff, Ron Dorff founder and chief executive, added: “We are delighted to have Puma Private Equity on board not only as an investor but also as a close business partner. Their support will allow us to continue to share our passion for what we do best – providing customers with the leading premium bodywear product in the market – whilst enabling our geographic expansion over the coming years.”

Puma Private Equity are scale-up experts and add Ron Dorff to a portfolio including cycling apparel business Le Col. The private equity firm provides growth capital to small and medium-sized businesses across all sectors and regions of the UK, delivering investments between 2 to 10 million pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ron Dorff