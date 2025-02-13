Rosa Clará to open three new US boutiques in 2025 as part of major expansion

Madrid – Spanish bridal fashion group Rosa Clará kicks off 2025 with celebrations marking its 30th anniversary. The bridal company is commemorating this milestone by presenting its new bridal and occasion wear collections and outlining its key growth strategies for the short, medium, and long term, including the design and implementation of a strategic expansion plan focused on the United States.

Founded in 1995 and currently present in 83 countries worldwide through a commercial network of 140 brand stores, both owned and franchised, and with a presence in nearly 4,000 points of sale, Rosa Clará achieved record sales of 71 million euros at the close of its 2023 fiscal year. The company's position as a global bridal fashion group is being reinforced during the 30th-anniversary celebrations with over 1,300 clients from 42 countries gathered in Barcelona this week.

Daniel Clará, Vice President; Rosa Clará, Founder, President, and Creative Director; and Manuel Cano, CEO of the Rosa Clará group. Credits: Rosa Clará.

These celebrations coincide with Rosa Clará's annual convention in Barcelona. In addition to honoring the group's first 30 years, the convention serves as a platform to present the new bridal and occasion wear collections to buyers and business partners. Specifically, the group is showcasing 16 bridal collections and 7 cocktail collections at its 5,000-square-meter showroom in Sant Just Desvern, just outside Barcelona. This extensive, updated offering has become a central focus of the 30th-anniversary celebrations. The festivities culminated in a gala dinner at the Oval Hall of the National Art Museum of Catalonia, featuring a live performance by the French group Swanband and closing with a performance by the Catalan rumba group Gipsy Kings by André Reyes.

“From February 8th to 17th, Rosa Clará Group is holding its annual meeting in Barcelona, welcoming over 1,300 retail clients from 42 countries, exceeding all records in the firm's 30-year history,” the group stated, highlighting its continued success. This record attendance reflects Rosa Clará's current growth and internationalization phase, solidifying its position as, in their words, "the largest Spanish bridal fashion group in the world."

New Corporate Headquarters and US Growth Plan

To further consolidate this position and global influence, coinciding with the 30th-anniversary celebrations, the group, still led by co-founder and creative director Rosa Clará, with her son Daniel Clará as Executive Vice President and Manuel Cano as CEO, has announced its key growth strategies for achieving its short, medium, and long-term expansion goals. In 2025, efforts will focus on a new strategic expansion plan for the United States. This initiative, already underway, will be further supported by the inauguration of a new corporate headquarters in Barcelona. These facilities will not only support Rosa Clará's growth in the US but also in other strategic markets in the coming years.

Oval Hall of the National Art Museum of Catalonia during the gala dinner for the 30th anniversary of the founding of Rosa Clará. Credits: Rosa Clará.

Regarding the new headquarters, in October 2024, Rosa Clará announced the acquisition of land adjacent to its current logistics facilities in Hospitalet de Llobregat. Construction is underway on the new offices, which are expected to be operational by 2026. The 20-million-euro investment will provide the group with 22,000 square meters of space to support its growth and expansion plans, including new areas for corporate services, a new design and production center, and a state-of-the-art logistics operations center.

A central focus of this new headquarters will be supporting the growth of Rosa Clará's US operations in 2025. Given the strong performance of its boutiques in Miami (opened in 2013) and Chicago (opened in 2023), the company plans to open three new stores in 2025 in Houston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles expansion will begin with a flagship store in Beverly Hills this spring. These three new company-owned boutiques will be complemented by further openings in the US over the next two years as part of an ambitious retail plan, in addition to continued development of the multi-brand channel.