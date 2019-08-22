Ross Stores announces quarterly dividend

Board of directors at Ross Stores, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 255 cents per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 12, 2019.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2018 revenues of 15 billion dollars, Ross Stores operates Ross Dress for Less, the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,523 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company also operates 249 Dd’s Discounts in 18 states that feature moderately-priced assortment of apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashion.

Picture:Facebook/Ross Dress for Less