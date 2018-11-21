Ross Stores Q3 comparable sales increase 3 percent

American off-price retailer Ross Stores said on Tuesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased by 7 percent, while comparable store sales were up 3 percent. Profit increased by 23.4 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 3.5 billion US dollars, up from 3.3 billion US dollars a year earlier. Net earnings increased to 338 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 9.5 percent compared to 8.2 percent a year ago.

Ross Stores Inc was founded in 1950 by Morris Ross and is based in Dublin, California, United States. The company operates Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNT, off-price apparel and home fashion chains in the United States. Its chains offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions up to 70 percent below regular prices.

Offering clothing, accessories and home fashion, the Nasdaq-listed company has about 77,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,400 stores.

Picture:Ross Stores website