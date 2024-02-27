Rowing Blazers acquired by Burch Creative Capital

American menswear brand Rowing Blazers has sold a majority stake in its business to investment firm Burch Creative Capital for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Rowing Blazers said that the investment would allow the brand to hire in key positions, develop its womenswear line, expand distribution, and grow its retail footprint, starting with a new flagship store in Manhattan, New York, as early as autumn 2024.

Following the investment, Jack Carlson, the founder of Rowing Blazers, will continue as creative director and co-founder David Rosenzweig will remain as director of strategy, focusing on the brand’s collaborations and partnerships, which have recently included Gucci and Target.

To aid in the expansion, the brand has appointed its first chief financial officer, Grant Simm, who joins from Aimé Leon Dore, where he served as CFO for three years and oversaw the brand’s explosive growth and investment from LVMH Luxury Ventures.

Rowing Blazers campaign image Credits: Rowing Blazers

Commenting on the investment, Carlson said: “I am very excited to be partnering with Burch Creative Capital, and excited for a new chapter in the Rowing Blazers story. This partnership will allow us to do things we couldn’t do previously; it will also allow us to reach new people, and to provide better service and even better products to our existing community.”

Burch Creative Capital invests in menswear brand Rowing Blazers to develop womenswear line

On developing a women’s line, Carlson added: “The demand is there, and I’ve seen how successful we’ve been with our women’s sheep sweater and our women’s collection for Target.

“There is no better partner for this next step than Burch Creative Capital and their partners, especially when it comes to excellence in production, operations, and quality — and when it comes to women’s, Chris’ record, from Tory Burch to Staud, speaks for itself.”

Rowing Blazers campaign image Credits: Rowing Blazers

Burch Creative Capital is the investment firm founded by Chris Burch, the co-founder of Tory Burch, with partners Tom Vellios, co-founder of Five Below, and Jason Epstein, partner at Stonecourt Capital. Rowing Blazers joins its portfolio, which includes Staud, Solid & Striped, Danielle Guizio, BaubleBar, and Tory Burch.

“Jack [Carlson] has created an extraordinary brand that is reminiscent of my first apparel business, Eagle’s Eye,” added Burch. “With our expertise and a team of amazing humans, I am certain we can turn this into a global brand. It gives me great joy to partner with Jason Epstein and Tom Vellios on this acquisition. They are two extraordinary entrepreneurs, deal makers and brand creators.”

Rowing Blazers, founded in 2017, has developed a reputation for its colourful, irreverent take on the preppy look, along with its long list of celebrity fans and limited-edition collaborations with the likes of Seiko, Barbour, Tudor, Umbro, Fila, Noah, Tag Heuer, Gucci, and Target.