Royal Mail employees announce new strikes over pay dispute

Postal workers at Royal Mail have announced a further 19 strikes to take place in October and November over an ongoing dispute about pay and working conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) warned that the strike action will have a “dramatic impact” and will take place over peak periods during the holiday build-up, including on Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28.

It comes after Royal Mail workers held their first strikes in 13 years in August and September.