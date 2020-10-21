Royal Mail to collect parcels from the doorstep

Royal Mail has announced its Posties will collect as well as deliver the mail on the doorstep in the UK, as it launches a parcel pick-up service in a bid to make returns easier for online retailers.

The new Parcel Collect service is being described by Royal Mail as the “biggest shake-up to its daily delivery since the launch of the postbox in 1852” and will allow the company to offer higher levels of convenience to its customers.

The move means that online sellers and online shoppers will no longer need to leave the comfort of their home if they want to mail or return a pre-paid item by post. The new initiative will allow customers to book a collection for a small fee. The postmen and postwomen will then collect up to five parcels per address from the customer’s door or nominated safe place for 72p per parcel, in addition to postage costs.

Parcel Collect is also available for pre-paid return items at a cost of 60p per item. The service is available six days a week, Monday to Saturday, and can be booked up to five days in advance.

The maximum parcel size is 61cm x 46cm x 46cm and the maximum weight is 20kg.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said in a statement: “Royal Mail Parcel Collect is a fantastic step forward for all of our customers. It makes it easier to use our services than ever before.

“Whether you’re up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift to make someone’s day, Royal Mail Parcel Collect is here to help. The launch of Parcel Collect is part of our commitment to continuously make our services better and more convenient.”

In a recent consumer survey by Royal Mail it found that 44 percent of respondents said they are likely to use a home collection service offered by their delivery provider.

The nationwide rollout follows an initial launch of Parcel Collect in certain postcode areas of West England.

Image: courtesy of Royal Mail