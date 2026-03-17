Rubi raises 7.5 million US dollars to commercialise pioneering technology

San Francisco-based climate-tech start-up Rubi, which transforms carbon emissions into textiles, has raised a further 7.5 million US dollars in funding, following the signing of multi-year offtake term sheets worth more than 60 million US dollars as it continues to advance the commercialisation of its breakthrough CO2-to-materials platform.

The latest round was co-led by AP Ventures and FH One Investments, with participation from Talis Capital, CMPC Ventures, H&M Group, Understorey Ventures, and angel investors, and will be used to scale Rubi's production system to industrial demonstration, accelerate the commercialisation of additional pipeline products, and advance its engineered enzymes for enhanced performance and cost reduction.

Rubi, founded by twin sisters Neeka and Leila Mashouf, utilises biochemical processes powered by enzymes to “eat” carbon emissions and make carbon-negative, resource-neutral textiles, which represents a fundamental shift in how critical materials are manufactured.

Rubi fibre Credits: Rubi

The funding follows a year of commercial validation for Rubi in 2025, where the technology company signed offtake term sheets with leading fashion brands and manufacturers, as well as more than doubling its commercial partnerships from seven, including Walmart and Reformation, to 15. It also completed successful fibre performance testing with multiple partners and entered into new pilots with major partners in the CPG and aerospace industries, expanding its impact beyond textiles.

Neeka Mashouf, co-founder and chief executive of Rubi, said in a statement: "We started Rubi with the vision that cell-free, multi-enzyme pathways would unlock efficient, scalable, high-performance manufacturing for critical materials from CO2.

"We've now demonstrated this technology scales effectively and meets or exceeds customer product standards, driving an inflexion point of commercialisation. The fresh funding will accelerate our scaling and growth to meet strong global demand for modular and affordable manufacturing of essential materials from waste carbon across textile, CPG, aerospace, and chemicals verticals."

Kevin Eggers, partner at AP Ventures, added: “Rubi has reached an important transition point, with its technology now demonstrated at pilot scale and clear demand emerging across multiple end markets.

“The team has made strong progress translating a differentiated scientific platform into early commercial traction. We’re pleased to support Rubi as it moves into industrial demonstration and the next phase of scaling.”