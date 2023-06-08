Rue21 appoints Karlyn Mattson as chief customer officer

Fast fashion retailer Rue21 has appointed Karlyn Mattson as the new executive vice president, chief customer officer.

Stepping into her new role, the company said, Mattson will leverage her extensive industry knowledge to advance Rue21's customer-first focus and deepen relationships with its diverse community.

The company added that with over 25 years of experience at global retailers including Target, Amazon, Macy's, and most recently GNC, Mattson is a passionate and driven brand leader, adept at successfully helping organisations connect with their customers, in an evolving fashion retail sector.

"Karlyn's industry leadership and dedication to customer needs is perfectly aligned with our mission at Rue21. Her unique background will be invaluable as we continue to cultivate our commitment to building the most relevant and mainstream fashion destination," said Josh Burris, president and CEO of Rue21 in a statement.

The company further said that Mattson will play a pivotal role in merchandising, planning, and marketing operations. Mattson will oversee Rue21's omnichannel strategy and upcoming marketing campaigns to support the company's efforts in being the most relevant fast fashion retailer in the country.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Rue21 team. Their dedication to being a relevant, authentic, and affordable fashion destination resonates with my passion for enhancing the customer experience," added Karlyn Mattson.