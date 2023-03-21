Rue21 names new chief executive officer

American retailer Rue21 has announced the appointment of Josh Burris as its new chief executive officer and member of the board.

Burris will succeed Bill Brand, who revealed his intention to step down from the position earlier this month.

In a release, Burris said on this appointment: “I’m honoured to be joining Rue21 as CEO.

“As a brand, Rue21 serves the most vibrant and fastest growing segments focused on affordable fashion that’s accessible to all, making it well positioned for growth.

“I’ve dedicated my career to building retail brands centred around the consumer and am excited to move Rue21 forward and achieve new heights.”

Burris joins the company from health and nutrition firm GNC, where he held the position of CEO for the last two years and was credited leading transformational growth.

He also aided in reviving GNC’s consumer-centric strategy, as well as establishing international partnerships.

Barris also has 25 years of experience of leading consumer-focused retail brands under his belt, working with the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Karl Lagerfeld and Calvin Klein on go-to market strategies.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Rue21 is a retailer that looks to provide a range of fashion products at accessible prices. It currently operates over 600 stores throughout the US in 45 states, as well as its own website.