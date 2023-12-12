Rue21 names new executive hires amid retail transformation

Rue21 has announced two new appointments as part of its executive team, with the move coming alongside the company’s ongoing retail transformation, as well as its plan to strengthen its organisational structure.

Elisa Bannon-Jones has been named senior vice president, chief people officer, effective December 11, 2023. Prior to Rue21, Bannon-Jones had served as chief people officer at GNC, Pep Boys/Icahn Automotive Group and Frontier Communications.

She additionally spent the earlier part of her career in leadership positions within the retail sector, formulating what Rue21 said was a diverse background and therefore building on her abilities surrounding talent acquisition, employee engagement and organisational development.

Meanwhile, Rue21’s most recent senior vice president, chief financial officer Michele Pascoe has been promoted to executive vice president, CFO. In this new role, Pascoe will now also oversee the legal side of the company.

Her experience revolves around various leadership roles within the field of finance, having previously served as CFO for Marsh Supermarkets and Fashion Bug.

In a release, Josh Burris, president and CEO of Rue21, welcomed and congratulated both Bannon-Jones and Pascoe, adding: "These appointments reflect our commitment to assembling a best-in-class leadership team.

“Elisa's track record of success will be critical to our efforts to attract, develop, and retain top talent. Elisa joining, combined with Michele's strategic financial leadership, will undoubtedly help continue the positive momentum in our business."