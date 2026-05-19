S.Oliver Group acquires Baldessarini

The S.Oliver Group is adding Baldessarini to its "House of Brands".

The Rottendorf-based apparel group is acquiring the brand rights from New Baldessarini GmbH, a subsidiary of the Herford-based R. Brand Group, as announced by the S.Oliver Group on Tuesday. The integration of the menswear brand will strengthen the brand portfolio's position in the contemporary tailoring segment.

"Baldessarini is a strong brand with great potential," says Johannes Rellecke, co-CEO of the S.Oliver Group. "With Baldessarini, we are closing the gap between classic businesswear and modern casual menswear."

Baldessarini instead of Black Label Men

Baldessarini will be established as an independent brand within the "House of Brands". It will have a similar structure to the womenswear label Lala Berlin, which the group acquired at the end of 2023. As a result, Baldessarini will replace the more formal S.Oliver Black Label Men's collection. The relaunch of Baldessarini is already planned for early 2027.

Under the leadership of new co-CEOs Julian and Johannes Rellecke, the S.Oliver Group has been pursuing its realignment towards a "House of Brands" since September. In addition to Baldessarini, this house of brands includes S.Oliver; Comma; QS; Lala Berlin; Liebeskind Berlin and Copenhagen Studios.

The brands will be positioned independently. The focus will be on strengthening brand identity and product quality. In February, a new campus with showrooms and consultation areas was opened at the company's headquarters in Rottendorf. This aims to intensify collaboration with retail partners and enhance brand presentation.

S.Oliver takes over Baldessarini from Röther

In mid-2023, the Röther Group acquired the brands Baldessarini; Otto Kern; Pierre Cardin; Pioneer Jeans and Pionier Workwear. This followed the insolvency of the Herford-based apparel group Ahlers AG. These were subsequently managed as separate limited companies under the newly founded R. Brand Group.

Baldessarini never seemed to really fit into the group's portfolio. Raphael Heinold, CEO of the R. Brand Group, once described the brand as a "fashion pinnacle". He stated it should be more stylish than other brands in the segment, yet remain commercially viable.

It appears there is no longer a place for this within the group: "When we strategically review our brand portfolio, we recognise that Baldessarini is a great brand. However, it does not play a decisive role in our future strategic direction," said Heinold in the statement. "We are therefore delighted to place the brand under the umbrella of a strong corporate group, where Baldessarini can make an important contribution and be strategically developed."