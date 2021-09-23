Saadia Group to acquire luxury footwear and accessories brand Aquatalia

Multi-brand platform Saadia Group has agreed to buy assets of its first luxury fashion label, Aquatalia.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the next few weeks, also marks Saadia Group’s entry into the footwear market.

Aquatalia was established in 1994 and is known for its crafted in Italy products. Saadia Group said it is “the perfect label to begin their portfolio within the luxury fashion world”. The brand was bought from Global Brands Group.

“The addition of Aquatalia to our growing family of brands strengthens our reach and the ability to serve additional consumers,” said Saadia Group principal and co-founder Jack Saadia.

“We look forward to building this brand and are enthusiastic to continue to add to our portfolio within the luxury market.”