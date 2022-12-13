SAC members required to set SBTs as part of new decarbonisation programme

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has announced the launch of a new Decarbonisation Programme which is aiming to push the sector towards Science-Based Targets (SBTs).

The programme will focus on collaborations, member support and delivering tools and guidance to make achieving these targets possible, SAC said.

All members of the organisation will be able to access the initiative, and in turn allow SAC to identify opportunities for impact and help accelerate large-scale change to reduce emissions across the industry.

As part of the programme, corporate members will be required to commit and set SBTs from 2023, which they will be supported on by SAC through various solutions.

Six interventions will be used to build on efforts to scale collaborative solutions, with a recently announced partnership with the UN Fashion Charter to further lead the development of supportive guidance.

The programme will track and report on SBT adoption progress and GHG emission reduction, with SAC members also able to input and influence the organisation’s strategic direction.

In a release, Joyce Tsoi, director of Collective Action Programs at SAC, said: “Our position as a convener of around half the sector means that we have a unique opportunity to leverage and influence the scale and impact of our community to get the industry back on track and deliver emissions reduction in line with SBTs, to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

“Through the Decarbonisation Programme, we are building important collective action solutions to drive large-scale systematic change required in our global supply chains which no single company can do alone.”