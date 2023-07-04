SAC welcomes 18 new members, releases annual report

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has released its 2022 Annual Report alongside the announcement that 18 new organisations have joined its growing membership portfolio.

The new additions bring SAC’s total partners to over 280, spanning 33 countries, with over 21,000 organisations also using the coalition’s Higg Index, an impact measuring tool.

Among other achievements outlined in the report are that of SAC’s newly launched Decarbonisation Program, which debuted in December 2022 with the goal of driving the adoption of science-based targets (SBTs) and emissions reduction. As of 2022, 46 percent of SAC members have set or begun the process of setting SBTs, the firm reported.

Higg tools get revamp following investigation

In addition, SAC also addressed the continuously evolving issue surrounding its Higg Index, which came under the scrutiny of an independent third-party review after a Norwegian marketing watchdog claimed the tool had broken sustainability guidelines.

SAC said that it was working with KPMG to coordinate the project, which will include the recruitment of three panels of independent experts, as it looks to share findings in the coming months.

Next to this, SAC did note that it had made progress in evolving the suite of tools that it offers, having launched a “major revision” of its Higg Brand and Retail Module and the development of its Higg Facility Environmental Module 4.0, both of which it stated have improved in relevance.

The Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) also received what SAC said was “one of its largest updates to date”, with the addition of more than 20 new materials and processes and a new material category for leather alternatives, among other things.

In a release, CEO of SAC, Amina Razvi, said: “The textile and apparel industry has rightly been facing increasing scrutiny from consumers, stakeholders, and regulators alike when it comes to its impact and progress.

“Against this backdrop, 2022 provided an opportunity for self-reflection for the SAC. It has ultimately helped us to learn, grow and evolve.

“We are even more certain that collective action is the only way we are going to transform into an industry that gives more than it takes — to the planet and its people.”