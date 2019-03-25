Safilo and Kate Spade New York renew eyewear license

Safilo and Kate Spade New York have renewed their global eyewear licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of Kate Spade New York branded sunglasses and optical collections. Safilo said in a statement that the agreement will now run until June 30, 2026.

“The long-standing relationship with Kate Spade, which began back in 2000, is a success story which has seen the growth and expansion of the brand in the eyewear sector, making it today a leader in the high contemporary consumer segment, especially in North America which represents the largest market for the brand’s eyewear,” added Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group to the statement.

Trocchia further said: “The strong results achieved over the years with Kate Spade’s eyewear collections and the brand’s significant potential in the US as well as in other markets including Asia, represent a further opportunity for us to grow the business in our strategic contemporary and premium segments.”

“By renewing our Safilo partnership, given their rich heritage and expertise in the eyewear market, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exciting and innovative eyewear choices,” said Anna Bakst, CEO and Brand President of Kate Spade New York.

Picture credit:Safilo Group