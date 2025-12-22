Safilo and Pierre Cardin renew eyewear licence until 2031

Safilo Group and the maison Pierre Cardin have signed an early renewal of the global licence agreement for the design, production and distribution of its optical frames and sunglasses collections. The agreement extends the current partnership until December 31, 2031, consolidating an industrial and commercial relationship that began in 1991.

The move is part of Safilo's strategy to stabilise its portfolio of licensed brands, with a specific focus on the prescription segment and stylistic synergies with the Parisian fashion house. “We are delighted to renew this partnership, which has been a source of great pride and success for over 30 years. This agreement strengthens our shared commitment to enhancing the Pierre Cardin brand in the eyewear world, with a particular focus on optical frames,” noted Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo Group.

Pierre Cardin's management highlighted that the continuity of the relationship allows for the optimisation of product development cycles. “The bond between us is based on mutual trust and respect. These elements allow us to execute creative projects more quickly than usual, thanks to Safilo's savoir-faire and professionalism,” commented Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin, chief executive officer of the maison.

Financially, Safilo Group closed the 2024 financial year with net sales of 993.2 million euros. The parent company is listed on Euronext Milan, the regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana.

For Pierre Cardin, the collaboration with the Padua-based player remains central to its global distribution, which currently includes approximately 100,000 selected points of sale. The partnership will continue with the development of specific lines, including the Evolution series, which will remain the core of the stylistic offering for the next six years.