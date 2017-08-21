Safilo Group expands in Belarus and Kazakhstan

Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo is expanding its global footprint by making its portfolio of brands directly available in two new markets, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as part of its CIS hub led out of Russia.

The move, part of the company’s global commercial expansion, which is key in Safilo’s 2020 strategic plan, will see the eyewear manufacturer expanding its distribution network to reach 40 countries worldwide.

Safilo Group chief executive officer Luisa Delgado, said: “The two markets are of particular interest as part of the Central and Eastern Europe region, which has high potential of growth, where we want to further accelerate our growth through distribution expansion and local brand building.

“We are committed to building partnerships of trust with the local optical retailers, also here based on transparent commercial terms that expand our partners’ choice of brands and support their business growth with in-store communication and good customer service.”

Safilo designs, produces and distributes eyewear collections across five consumer segments: Atelier with Elie Saab; Fashion luxury with Dior, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Givenchy, Céline, as well as Boss, Max Mara, and Pierre Cardin; Lifestyle with Carrera, Marc Jacobs, Juicy Couture, Fossil, and Kate Spade; and the fast-growing Mass Cool segment with Polaroid and Havaianas.