Safilo Group to end Jimmy Choo partnership, issues update on Longarone plant talks

Eyewear manufacturer and distributor Safilo Group has announced that it will be terminating its contract with the luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

Reasons for ending the deal were not disclosed, however a statement from the company stated that the licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of the house’s eyewear collection was to “reach its natural expiration date on the 31 of December 2023 and will not be renewed”.

The company added that the duo would continue to work together until the end of the deal.

The announcement fell alongside Safilo Group’s update for the proceedings of a potential transfer of its Longarone plant to a third party.

The company said that it was in “advanced negotiations” with LVMH-owned eyewear specialist Thelios SpA that, if followed through with, would allow for the preservation of the “plant’s know-how and to retain a significant number of its employees”.

In a regulatory filing, Safilo said that the transaction was part of a wider context of ongoing negotiations, through which it is aiming to limit the social impact of this intervention.