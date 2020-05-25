Safilo inks eyewear deal with Ports for Mainland China

Safilo and Ports (Ports Asia Holding) have announced a new ten-year license agreement for the design, manufacture and distribution of Ports branded sunglasses and optical frames. The company said in a statement that this agreement, which is set to cover the Mainland China market, foresees the first right option for Safilo to expand distribution in the market. The first eyewear collection will be launching in January 2021.

“China is a key strategic market in our development plans, and we know how important it is for eyewear brands to be locally relevant to their target groups, especially in China, which is very specific, not only in terms of fitting but also with distinct tastes and local consumer trends,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

Founded in Toronto in 1961, the company added, Ports was the first luxury fashion label to enter the Chinese market in the early 90s.

“The Ports brand is well known for its clean and minimalistic design and close attention to unique details and impeccable craftsmanship. We count on Safilo as the best player to partner with, and together we will work to grow the eyewear category and expand it broadly throughout our country,” added Rolando Santana, Director of Ports Asia Holdings Limited.