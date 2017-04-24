Safilo renews Juicy Couture licence agreement

Safilo and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) have announced a five year extension of their license agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the Juicy Couture eyewear collections of sunglasses and optical frames. The company said that the agreement will now run until December 31, 2022.

“The renewal of our license agreement, originally forged in 2005, is a result of positive performance year over year and our strong partnership with ABG,” said Luisa Delgado, CEO of Safilo Group in a statement, adding, “The Juicy Couture brand fits very well with our portfolio strategy, offering popular brands to our target market. We are excited to partner with the brand to grow our diversified distribution channels.”

“We are thrilled to continue a successful partnership with Safilo. Together, we have forged a long-standing relationship that has led to the expansion of the Juicy Couture brand, its categories and distribution channels around the world,” added Jarrod Weber, EVP of Fashion at ABG.