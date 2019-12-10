Safilo renews licensing agreement for Marc Jacobs eyewear

Safilo and Marc Jacobs (Marc Jacobs International, LLC), have announced the early renewal of their licensing agreement for Marc Jacobs branded optical frames and sunglasses collections. The company said in a statement that the new agreement will now run until December 31, 2026.

The company added: “renewal of this partnership, that has reached its 15th year of collaboration, further strengthens Safilo’s portfolio in the contemporary segment, while extending the positioning of the brand in the luxury segment with the launch of the Marc Jacob’s Runway eyewear collection which will hit the market in January 2021.”

Safilo Group’s portfolio encompasses own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, Hugo, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, Rag&Bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch and Tommy Hilfiger.

Picture credit:Safilo