Safilo: sales reach 273 million euros in first quarter

Net sales for Safilo reached 272.9 million euros (320.5 million dollars) in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

“The first quarter of 2026 confirmed the continuity and strength of our operational and financial performance. Our resilient business model is supported by a solid brand portfolio and effective commercial action. This has continued to drive positive sales trends in North America and major European markets,” commented Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo, in a statement.

European Q1 sales reach 130 million euros, up 1.4 percent

As previously mentioned, in the first three months, Safilo recorded net sales of 272.9 million euros, an increase of 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates. At current exchange rates, sales saw a decline of 4.5 percent, primarily due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro during the period.

First-quarter sales showed a trend broadly in line with the performance recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. This confirms a significant continuity of business dynamics by geographical area. The performance was driven by the continued recovery in North America and the resilience of major European markets. Sales in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, however, continued to be the main factors slowing overall growth.

In Europe, sales in the first quarter of 2026 reached 129.9 million euros, up 1.4 percent at constant exchange rates and 0.8 percent at current exchange rates. "The performance continued to benefit from positive demand in the group's main markets, with France, Italy, and Germany recording solid trends in both the independent opticians' channel and with key accounts," the management specified in the note.

The start of the year also saw "the encouraging launch of the new Victoria Beckham eyewear collection, which largely offset the impact of the deconsolidation of the lens business," the note continued.

In North America, sales in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 109.7 million euros, an increase of 2.3 percent at constant exchange rates. At current exchange rates, revenues recorded a decline of 7.7 percent, due to the average depreciation of the dollar against the euro of approximately 11 percent.

In Asia-Pacific, sales in the first quarter of 2026 stood at 11.8 million euros, down 13.6 percent at constant exchange rates and 18.0 percent at current exchange rates. The performance was affected by a particularly challenging comparison base with the first quarter of the previous year. It was also impacted by the continuation of more cautious demand, as already observed in the fourth quarter of 2025. In China, the sales trend was influenced by the timing of the Chinese New Year. January was positive before the holidays, followed by a weak February and a partial recovery in March.

In the rest of the world, sales in the first quarter of 2026 stood at 21.5 million euros, down 6.3 percent at constant exchange rates and 9.1 percent at current exchange rates, in a complex market context. The performance was mainly penalised by weak trends in the Middle East. This followed the rapid escalation of geopolitical tensions in the area, which affected business activity from March onwards.