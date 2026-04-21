Safilo signs agreement to acquire Spy+ and Serengeti brands

Eyewear company Safilo has announced an exclusive agreement with Bollé Brands to acquire Spy+ and Serengeti. The two US brands are active in the sports, outdoor and high-end eyewear segments.

Spy+, an authentic and established brand in the sports and sunglasses sector, will further strengthen Safilo's presence in sports and outdoor distribution channels due to its strong complementarity with Smith.

Serengeti, with decades of history, will be a key asset for the company led by Angelo Trocchia in the high-end eyewear segment.

In 2025, the two brands registered combined sales of approximately 39 million dollars.

The transaction aligns with the Padua-based eyewear company's strategy of selective acquisitions. According to the statement, this is intended to strengthen "the group's presence in high-growth potential segments, contributing to the further enhancement of its portfolio of proprietary brands, which includes Smith, Carrera, Polaroid and Blenders".

The completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the finalisation of consultation procedures with the relevant authorities and customary closing conditions.

Safilo closed 2025 with net sales of 983.4 million euros, up 1.8 percent at constant exchange rates, with a 2.6 percent organic performance.