Safilo signs JV with Parma to expand distribution in South Korea

Safilo Group has entered into a joint venture agreement in South Korea with Parma International, an experienced local player active in the eyewear and sporting goods sectors, which Safilo said, will favour the development of new distribution channels in the market together with marketing and digital communication services. The company added that the joint venture, 51 percent owned by Safilo, will be based in Seoul, South Korea, and will distribute the eyewear collections of many of the brands in Safilo’s portfolio with the aim of increasing the company’s reach in the country.

“We are committed to building a solid, profitable and long-term business in South Korea, a market that holds strategic importance for Safilo at a global level, both for its domestic market and for its role as a trend setter in design for the whole world,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group in a statement.

“This partnership is very important to us. We share Safilo’s vision and approach, and I am sure that the creation of this joint venture will enable us to strengthen and accelerate our respective businesses,” added Sangken Park, CEO of Parma International.

The company further said that Seeone, Safilo’s current distributor for the Korean market, will continue to manage the distribution of some brands of Safilo’s portfolio.