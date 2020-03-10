Safilo signs ten-year eyewear license deal with Isabel Marant

Safilo has signed a new global ten-year licensing agreement with French fashion designer Isabel Marant, for the design, manufacture and distribution of Isabel Marant sunglasses and optical frames.

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group, said in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome to our portfolio one of the coolest French designer brands whose unique expression and iconic style ensure it stands out within the advanced luxury design segment.

“This positioning between contemporary and traditional luxury allows design-driven, trend-setting brands, such as Isabel Marant, to captivate and engage Gen Z and Millennials with their originality, recognition and authenticity.”

The first Isabel Marant collection will launch with the spring/summer 2021 lines.

When commenting on the direction of the eyewear collection, Trocchia, explained: “We will focus on reflecting the brand’s distinctive Parisian style through its eyewear collections to appeal to women both in France and throughout the world and expand the brand in this important product category.”

Isabel Marant, added: “Safilo’s expertise and capabilities in the design, development and manufacturing of eyewear, as well as their qualitative and widespread distribution reach, are the critical factors that lead us to take this exciting challenge of entering into our first-ever eyewear licensing agreement.

“We were looking for a partner capable of translating our idea of a sartorial interpretation into an accessory that is emblematic of present-day style. With Safilo, we share the same creative energy and enthusiasm for experimenting and we are sure that together we will able to delight our clients in France and beyond.”

Safilo Group’s portfolio includes own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, as well as licensed brands including Dior, David Beckham, Fendi, Elie Saab, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Swatch and Tommy Hilfiger.